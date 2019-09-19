Class 12 pass jobs: SSC Stenographer Grade C and D revised date for notification

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 19: The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D revised dates have been released. More details are available on the official website.

Earlier the scheduled date of release was September 17 2019 for application cum notification. Now the commission has said that it would release the notification on September 20 2019.

Earlier the last date to submit the application was October 15 2019. However now it has been postponed and the exact date would be intimated tomorrow when the notification releases.

Candidates who are 18 years and have passed Class 12 can apply. The upper age limit is 27 years and there would be a further relaxation for those in the reserved category. The notification once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.