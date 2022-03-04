CISCE Semester 2 time tables released: Download here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: The CISCE Semester 2 Time Tables have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Semester exams will be held from April 25 onwards. The ISC Class 12 exams will be held between April 25 and June 6 2022. The CISCE Class 10 semester 2 exams 2022 will be held between April 25 and May 20 2022.

The duration of the exams for both the ISC and CISCE will be 1.30 hours. While the exams will commence at 2 am, the CISCE would be held at 11 am. "The time tables have been prepared keeping in mind the dates of various competitive examinations," CISCE said. The CISCE also said that in addition to the time mentioned in the time table, an addition 10 minutes will be provided to read the paper.

ISC Class 12 semester 2 time table 2022:

CISCE Class 10 semester 2 time table 2022:

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 9:18 [IST]