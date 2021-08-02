CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do

Chhattisgarh Teacher recruitment 2021: 14,580 teachers to be recruited

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: The Chhattisgarh Teacher recruitment 2021 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

The state has given its nod to issue appointment orders for direct recruitment of 14,580 teachers under the school education department. The consent for the recruitment was given after getting confirmation from the finance department. In order to this effect has been issued by the department of school education.

The appointment orders should be issued individually. Besides, it should be clearly mentioned in the appointment orders that the probation period and the salary payable during the probation period will be as per the instructions of the finance department.