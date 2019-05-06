Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2019 date announcement soon

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 06: The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared this week. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

This year the CGBSE conducted the 10th exam from March 1 to March 23 and the 12th exam from March 2 to March 29 2019. The board will confirm the date and time anytime soon. The results once declared can be checked on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.com.

How to check Chattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2019:

Go to cgbse.nic.in , results.cg.nic.in , indiaresults.com or examresults.com

, , or Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout