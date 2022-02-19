Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Date, wishes, messages, status for Shivaji Jayanti

New Delhi, Feb 19: Shivaji Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a ruler who carved a niche for himself with his guerrilla tactics is being celebrated today.

He was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. He was crowned as the Chhatrapati (Monarch) of his realm at Raigad in 1674 and subsequently, established a progressive civil rule with the help of a disciplined military and well-structured administrative organisations.

Shivaji is well-known for his innovative military tactics that centred around non-conventional methods leveraging strategic factors like geography, speed, and surprise to defeat his more powerful enemies.

Chhatrapati Shivaji is known as a torchbearer of good governance and as an accomplished administrator

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Quotes

"Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive"

"The whole world respects those who bend before dharma, truth, excellence, and God"

"Never bend your head, always hold it high"

"When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile"

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Wishes

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!

May you find inspiration and courage from ideas of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha king. Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a great warrior by also a great ruler. Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!

Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the courageous acts of Chatrapati Shivaji which will inspire the coming generations forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you and your family.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 8:55 [IST]