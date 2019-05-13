Check exam city details for RRB JE recruitment 2019

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 13: The examination city details for the RRB JE recruitment 2019 has been released. More details are also available on the official website.

    The RRB has also provided a link for the mock test and candidates can go to their respective websites and check for the same. Those candidates who fall under the reserved category can download their travel passes from the same link.

    The computer based tests for RRB Junior Recruitment Exam 2019 is due to begin on May 22. The admit cards would be allotted four days before the exam.

    RRB JE recruitment 2019 city detail: how to check :

    • Go to the RRB website
    • Click on the link provided for CEN 03/2018
    • Select the RRB for city intimation and mock test
    • Log in with your credentials
    • Submit
    • View the city allotted to you
    • Download
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
