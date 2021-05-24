Chandra Grahan in India: Date, Time & City to watch first lunar eclipse of 2021

Super Blood Moon on May 26: All you need to know

New Delhi, May 24: A total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26, 2021. From India, just after moonrise, ending of partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from north eastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some costal parts of Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 15 hours inutes15m IST. The total phase will begin at 16 hours 39 minutes IST. The total phase will end at 16 hours 58 minutes IST. The partial phase will end at 18 hours 23 minutes IST.

What is Lunar Eclipse

Lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sunand the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

Next lunar eclipse in India

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19,2021. It will be a partiallunar eclipse. The ending of the partial phase of which will be visible for a very short span of time just after moonrise from extreme north eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 16:39 [IST]