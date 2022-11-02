Chandra Grahan 2022: Sutak timings, mantras to chant during lunar eclipse

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 02: India set to witness the last lunar eclipse of the year on 8 November. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

"The last total lunar eclipse for three years will occur on November 8, 2022, with the next occurring on March 14, 2025 - though we will continue to see partial and penumbral lunar eclipses during that time, according to NASA.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

The lunar eclipse will be visble from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, parts of Russia, and residents of other parts of Asia, North and South America, Australia, North Atlantic Ocean.

In India lunar eclipse will be visible from Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Sutak Timings

Sutak starts 9 hours before the lunar eclipse and this period is considered inauspicious. During this period, people follow the Sutak and refrain from doing religious activities and no new work is performed.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Mantras to chant

Chandra Beej Mantra

OM Shraam Shreem Shraum Sah Chandraya Namah

Dhanvantari Mantra

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Dhanvantraye Amrita Kalasha Hastaya, Sarva Maya Vinashanaya Trailoka Nathaya, Shri Mahavishnave

Namah Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

​Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Uruvarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityormukshiya Maamritaat

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 23:58 [IST]