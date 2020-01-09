Chandra Grahan 2020: Why the Lunar Eclipse on January 10 is called 'Wolf Moon Eclipse'

New Delhi, Jan 09: Eclipses are always fascinating. The decade's first lunar eclipse will take place on 10th January 2020 over Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It is visible all over India.

The lunar eclipse India time will start from 10:37 pm IST on January 10 to 2:42 am IST on January 11. The maximum eclipse timing will be 12:42 am on January 11.

The first Full Moon of the year is also called a 'wolf moon'. It was known as Ice Moon, Snow Moon, Old Moon, and the Moon after Yule.

Lunar eclipse, also known as the Wolf moon eclipse, is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from directly touching the moon's surface, which results in obstructing some or all of the Sun's light from reaching the Moon.

The "Wolf Moon Eclipse", the first of the four penumbral lunar Eclipse of 2020, occurs when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon align in an almost straight line.

In this scenario, the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra. It is a little difficult to observe as it is usually darker.

Why the Lunar Eclipse on January 10 is called a Wolf Moon?

"Wolf Moon" is a nickname given to a full moon in January. Many believe that wolfs howl at the full moon in the month of January, hence the nickname 'wolf eclipse' was given.

It is also believed that dogs go a little crazy when the wolf moon dictates the sky as it is considered the most dangerous moon, after Halloween's full moon.