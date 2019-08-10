  • search
    CGBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 declared

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The CGBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Class 12 vocational result too has been published by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. The supplementary exams for class 10th and 12th were conducted in July this year. The main exam was conducted in March 2019 and the results were declared in May. The results are available on cgbse.nic.in.

    How to check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2019:

    • Go to cgbse.nic.in
    • Check home page for list of results displayed
    • Click on Class 10 or Class 12 results
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

