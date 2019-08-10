CGBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: The CGBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Class 12 vocational result too has been published by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. The supplementary exams for class 10th and 12th were conducted in July this year. The main exam was conducted in March 2019 and the results were declared in May. The results are available on cgbse.nic.in.

How to check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2019:

Go to cgbse.nic.in

Check home page for list of results displayed

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout