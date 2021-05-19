CGBSE Class 10 result 2021 declared on cgbse.nic.in

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 19: The CGBSE Class 10 result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education announced on Tuesday that the results will be released on May 19 at 11 am. The 10th board exams had been deferred by the state due to COVID-19. Following this a new evaluation process was introduced. As per the new evaluation policy of the state, the regular students who were unable appear for the practical exams, projects due to the pandemic, will be awarded minimum marks required for passing.

The CGBSE Class 10 result 2021 have been prepared on the basis of an internal assessment. In every theory subject a maximum of 72 of 75 marks will be awarded and for their exams of the additional subjects, a maximum of 29 of 30 marks will be awarded. In the case of practical exams 68 out of 70 marks will be valid. The results are available on www.cgbse.nic.in.