CCSU BEd Result 2020 declared, direct link to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut CCSU BEd Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can accusers the result on the website using their roll numbers mentioned in the CCSU BEd admit cards. Below we will provide you the direct link to access the results as well as the steps you can follow to check your results. The results are available on ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Direct link to check CCSU BEd Result 2020: http://ccsuresults.com

How to check CCSU BEd Result 2020:

Go to ccsuniversity.ac.in

Click on results in the student's section

Select BEd Results under professional courses

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout