YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CCSU BEd Result 2020 declared, direct link to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut CCSU BEd Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    CCSU BEd Result 2020 declared, direct link to check

    Candidates can accusers the result on the website using their roll numbers mentioned in the CCSU BEd admit cards. Below we will provide you the direct link to access the results as well as the steps you can follow to check your results. The results are available on ccsuniversity.ac.in.

    Direct link to check CCSU BEd Result 2020: http://ccsuresults.com

    How to check CCSU BEd Result 2020:

    • Go to ccsuniversity.ac.in
    • Click on results in the student's section
    • Select BEd Results under professional courses
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X