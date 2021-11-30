TS Inter 1st year result 2021 to be declared soon: List of websites to check

CBSE Term 1 exam for major papers today: Set of guidelines to be followed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: The CBSE Term 1 Exam for major papers begin today and for the same COVID-19 guidelines as well as the items allowed into the exam hall have been released. More details are available on the official website.

The CBSE exams will be held in offline mode across various centres in the country. The board has issued a list of guidelines and SOPs for the safety of the students. More details are available on cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 1 exams for major subjects: COVID-19 rules and items allowed:

Candidates must carry masks and hand sanitisers inside the exam hall.

Candidates must carry the CBSE admit card

All instructions and SOPs must be followed at the CBSE exam centre.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, electronic gadgets are banned into the exam centre.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:57 [IST]