CBSE Term 1 class 12th result 2021: Expected date of release

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: The CBSE Term 1 12th result 2021 is likely to be released this week. More details will be made available on the official website.

Some reports have claimed that the CBSE Term 1 12th result 2021 is likely to be released. However there is no official update on the same as yet.

There is a likelihood that the CBSE may announce the Class 12 result offline like it had done in the case of the Class 10 results. The CBSE Class 10 term 1 result was released to the schools on March 11, but the same was not released online.

The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website."

While there is no official update on how the Class 12 results will be released, candidates can check below on how to download their marks sheets in case it is released online. If the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result is released online then the same can be downloaded at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 9:18 [IST]