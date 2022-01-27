CBSE result 2022 to be released soon on Digilocker

SAT exam pattern changes, to go digital: All the details here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 27: The CBSE result 2022 will be declared soon. The same once announced will be available on the official website.

The CBSE result for Class 10, 12 will be released soon on Digilocker. There is a likelihood that the board may announce the CBSE Term 1 10th and CBSE Term 1 12th result 2021 on the same date. Students must note that the board will not announce the term 1 result as pass or fail of essential repeat. The final result will be published after the term 2 exams.

The board is also expected to release the date sheet for the term 2 board exams soon. These exams will take place between March and April 2022. The CBSE Term 1 exam 2021 had only multiple choice questions.

The CBSE Term 2 exams will have both short and long answer questions. The CBSE Term 1 2021 result once declared will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE Result 2022 on Digilocker, visit digilocker.gov.in.

Thursday, January 27, 2022, 14:20 [IST]