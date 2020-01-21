CBSE Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2020 released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: The CBSE Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the posts of Junior Assistant, Stenographer posts. The recruitment exam would be conducted from January 28 to 31 2020. A total of 357 posts would be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates must score 50 per cent marks, following which they will be called for an interview. For OBC candidates, the cut off is 45 marks and in the case of SC/ST/PwD it is 40 per cent. The admit card is available on cbse.nic.in.

How to download CBSE Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2020:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout