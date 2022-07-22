CBSE Class 12th results out, 92.7% pass

JEE Main Session 2 admit card likely to be released today: How to download

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released class 12th results 2022 today. Students can check their results on the official website. This year, CBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage stood at 92.71 per cent.

Trivandram region has emerged as best performing district with pass percentage (98.83). On the bottom of the table is Prayagraj region, where only 83.71 per cent. While girls outshined boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54 per cent, while boys secured 91.25 per cent.

This will be not only the results for the term 2 exams but will also have the final scores. At time of term 1 results, the final score was not declared.

From this year, students can also check the Class 12 Term 2 board exam results on various mobile applications like UMANG, and DigiLocker, apart from the official website of CBSE.

CBSE Results 2022: Where to check

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Results: How to check

Go to the official websites -- cbse.gov.in , cbseresults.nic.in

, Click on CBSE Class 12 result 2022 link

Fill in the required credentials like roll number

Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

Take a printout for future references.

CBSE Class 12 Results: How to check Via Umang App

Open Umang Application on your phone.

Sign in using the login credentials such as a registered mobile number.

Now click on, "All Services."

Now click on, the "CBSE" option.

Click on the Class for which you want to check results.

Enter your roll number and other credentials.

Your Class 12th Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future references.

CBSE Class 12 Results: How to check Via DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

Enter PIN provided by your schools

Enter mobile number

Enter Aadhaar card number

Submit

View account

Download and keep a copy