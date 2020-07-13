CBSE class 12th result 2020 declared: Netizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 13: Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

The board decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic. Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent whereas the overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year. The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects. However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said.

As the CBSE 12th result 2020 is out, Twitter erupts with funny memes and jokes to celebrate the sudden announcement.

Check out some of the tweets:

Cbse 12th results are out...#cbseresults2020

Meanwhile students to others about their result: pic.twitter.com/8ZnhSTFUWc — Divya Sharma 💜✨ (@amdivyasharma) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020

CBSE didn't announced this year's Merit List.



Meanwhile all the Average students to Toppers- pic.twitter.com/aoUYocoFWJ — Rishabh Agarwal (@RishAgar100) July 13, 2020

No toppers list this year #cbseresults2020

Meanwhile toppers* pic.twitter.com/NxVkZctjeF — MEMER SINGH (@Hrajput_17) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020

You were simply chilling and the next thing that CBSE did: pic.twitter.com/XiOgbyvGLx — Avni (@bonjour_Avni) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020

CBSE announced result of class 12th.

.

Meanwhile Students to Relatives: pic.twitter.com/0p2LUf1E6p — M E H A R | احتشام مہر | (@its__mehar) July 13, 2020

Cbse site crashed as soon as results got out and now me waiting for results in anxiety be like #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/wbOfxiL5n9 — Astha (@ardentdreamer_) July 13, 2020