    CBSE class 12th result 2020 declared: Netizens flood Twitter with memes and jokes

    New Delhi, July 13: Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

    The board decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic. Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent whereas the overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year. The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

    The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects. However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said.

    As the CBSE 12th result 2020 is out, Twitter erupts with funny memes and jokes to celebrate the sudden announcement.

    Check out some of the tweets:

    Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
