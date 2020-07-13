  • search
    CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 out: No merit list; 88.78% pass, girls outshine boys again this year

    New Delhi, July 13: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the annual board exam result of Class 12 today. According to the Board, a total of 88.78% of students have passed the examination. There is an increase of 5.38% percentage in comparison to last year's 83.40%. The Board officials also said that CBSE will not announce merit list this year.

    This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.15 while the pass percentage for boys is 86.16%.

    CBSE Class 12 2020 results declared, Here's how to check marksheet

    The pass percentage for transgender students for this year is 66.67 percent whereas last year it was 83.33 percent.

    A total of 3.24% of students or 38,686 students have scored more than 95% marks in CBSE 12th exam.

    All students will be able to check CBSE Class 12 result 2020 online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and mobile apps.

