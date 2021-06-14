CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021 marking criteria likely by June 17: Check details

A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will light up the sky today: Timings, visibility in India

New Delhi, June 14: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the marking criteria for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021 by June 16 or 17. Once released, students can check the updated Class 12 Evaluation criteria on the official CBSE website.

It may be noted that assessment criteria for Class12 students have not been decided yet. While few section of teachers have suggested that the students be awarded grades on the basis of their marks from past exams, there were speculations that class 10 and 11 marks, class 12 pre-board exams could also be considered as mode of assessment.

The CBSE had sough the Supreme Court two weeks to finalise the marking criteria for Class 12 students without exams. A 13-member committee was set up by CBSE for the same.

The 13-member-panel include--Ministry of Education Joint Secretary Vipin Kumar; Delhi Education Director Udit Prakash Rai; Kenridya Vidyalaya Sangathan Commissioner Nidhi Pandey; Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Commissioner Vinayak Garg; Chandigarh School Education Director Rubinderjit Singh Brar; CBSE Director (IT) Antriksh Johri and CBSE Director (Academics) Joseph Emanuel.

The government cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country after a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision was taken in the interest of students and parents.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in May-June and were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE has already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students'' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be -- periodic test/unit test (10 marks), half-yearly exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks).

For class 10, schools have been asked to submit the tabulated marks by June 30 and the result is expected to be declared in July.