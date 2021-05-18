YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE Class 10th results delayed, check revised date here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: The CBSE class 10 results unlikely to be delayed as the Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for schools to submit students' marks to the board.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The CBSE had earlier planned to declare the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 results by June 20. However, amid pandemic there has been a revision of the time schedule for the tabulation of the CBSE Class 10 board exam marks.

    "The last date to submit the CBSE Class 10 board exam marks as well the internal assessment marks to June 30, 2021, the latest CBSE notification said.

    This means the CBSE Class 10 board exam results 2021 is unlikely to release in June as many had expected. The CBSE 10th result 2021 will likely be released in July 2021.

    Will CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 be cancelled? Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold crucial meet todayWill CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021 be cancelled? Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold crucial meet today

    On April 14, CBSE announced that the CBSE Class 10 board exams were cancelled. The board had announced a policy for tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams which have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

    According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students'' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    exams

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X