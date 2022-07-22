CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 out: How to check

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 results today. Students can check their results on the official website.

    While 30 per cent weightage will be given to term 1 CBSE result, 70 per cent will be given to term 2 exams, CBSE in a statement said today.

    CBSE Results 2022: Where to check
    cbseresults.nic.in

    CBSE Class 10 Results: How to check

    • Go to the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
    • Click on CBSE Class 10 result 2022 link
    • Fill in the required credentials like roll number
    • Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result
    • Take a printout for future references.

    CBSE Class 10 Results: How to check Via Umang App

    • Open Umang Application on your phone.
    • Sign in using the login credentials such as a registered mobile number.
    • Now click on, "All Services."
    • Now click on, the "CBSE" option.
    • Click on the Class for which you want to check results.
    • Enter your roll number and other credentials.
    • Your Class 10th Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Take a printout for future references.

    CBSE Class 10 Results: How to check Via DigiLocker

    • Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your device.
    • Enter PIN provided by your schools
    • Enter mobile number
    • Enter Aadhaar card number
    • Submit
    • View account
    • Download and keep a copy

    X