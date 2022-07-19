CBSE Class 10 exam result update: Expect announcement this week

New Delhi, July 19: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exam results are expected to be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

As per the latest reports, CBSE is expected to release the Class 10 results by this week.

Reportedly, the evaluation process for class 10 examinations are almost finished and the board will soon announce the dates of the result. An official confirmation by the board is awaited.

"The evaluation process for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 has almost been completed, the result date will soon be finalised," the CBSE sources stated, as quoted by Careers360. Students are advised to visit the CBSE website for further updates.

The exams for CBSE class 10 results were conducted between April 26 and June 15. A total of 35 lakh students registered for the board exams, out of which 21 lakh appeared for the Class 10 exam. Once declared, the results for Class 10 will be available on the official websites of CBSE--cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

