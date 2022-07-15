CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022: Check on digilocker

New Delhi, July 15: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 board exam results are expected to be released soon. The CBSE has now issued an important notice to access the CBSE Board Results 2022 for Class 10, 12 on Digilocker.

The board has introduced a 6 digit security PIN to check the mark sheets and certificates. This has been introduced to strengthen security and privacy of students' data.

After the activation of the Digilocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the issued documents' section. The student wise pin will be given to the schools which in turn will be passed on to the individual students.

Schools will have to visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and log into the account. They will have to click on Download PIN file option which will be available on the left panel of the screen. Once the PIN is downloaded the schools can share it with the students.

The exams for CBSE class 10 results were conducted between April 26 and June 15. A total of 35 lakh students registered for the board exams, out of which 21 lakh appeared for the Class 10 exam.

Once declared, the results for Class 10 will be available on the official websites of CBSE--cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. Students are advised to visit the CBSE website for further updates.

CBSE has launched a new portal called 'Pariksha Sangam', wherein the exam results will be released. This year, the term 'FAIL' has been replaced by the term 'ESSENTIAL REPEAT' by the board. Hence, no candidates will see the term 'fail' in their results.

Go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/ 4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Enter PIN provided by your schools

Enter mobile number

Enter Aadhaar card number

Submit

View account

Download details