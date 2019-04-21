Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 date update
New Delhi
New Delhi, Apr 21: The CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
Earlier there were reports stating that the results would be declared this month. However now reports state that the results are likely to be declared by the first week of May or between May 8 and 15. The results once declared will be available on cbse.nic.in.
How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019:
- Go to cbse.nic.in
- Click on the relevant link of your stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout