CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 date update

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: The CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Earlier there were reports stating that the results would be declared this month. However now reports state that the results are likely to be declared by the first week of May or between May 8 and 15. The results once declared will be available on cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Click on the relevant link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout