CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exams results: Where and how to check marks

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 04: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations soon. Once released, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website.

The compartment exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 began on August 23, and while the exams concluded on the same day for class 12, they ended on August 29 for class 10.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment Exams Results: Websites to check

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

cbse.digitallocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website results.cbse.nic.in.

Now, click on the link for Class 10/12 compartment exam results.

Enter required credentials and login

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future use.

On July 22, the CBSE announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

The pass percentage of Class 12 was also lower than its previous year at 92.71 per cent. Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent.

In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day

Story first published: Sunday, September 4, 2022, 16:21 [IST]