CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 to be released soon

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for the 2022-23 academic year, will soon release the timetable for the same on its official website. Once released, students, who have been waiting a long time, can check the time-table on the official website. Meanwhile, the state boards including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to publish an update as to when the 2023 board exams will start and the complete time-table will be announced.

According to the media reports, date sheets for the CBSE 10th and 12th-grade exams will reportedly be made public this month.

The Board will conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 from February 15, 2023. The practical examinations are set to be held from January 1, 2023, while the exams in schools of winter-bound areas are being conducted between November 15 and December 14.

CBSE date sheet 2022: Steps to check here

Visit the official site of CBSE - cbse.gov.in .

. Go to the main website.

Under latest @CBSE, click on the date sheet link for Class 10 or Class 12.

View and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

CBSE had previously released sample question papers, syllabus for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023. These are available for download on cbseacademic.nic.in. It must be noted that unlike last year, CBSE and CISCE are conducting the exams in a single term this year.

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 16:33 [IST]