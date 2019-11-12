  • search
    CBSE 2020 pass marks for 10th, 12th class students

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The CBSE 2020 pass marks for 10th, 12th have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    In order to pass the Class 12th exam students must obtain 33 per cent marks in theory and 33 per cent in practical/project/internal assessment. This would be in addition to the 33 per cent marks in aggregate.

    Class 10th students will have to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject, both in theory and practical/internal assessment taken together. The practical/project/internal assessment will be conducted by the schools and the same would be examined by an external examiner appointed by the CBSE board.

    CBSE 10th, 12th practical exam 2020 date sheet released, Check here

    For NCC, Class 12 practical exam the same would be conducted by the examiner appointed by the directorate of the NCC while in case of class 10 no external examiner will be appointed.

