CBSE 10th Result 2019 expected to be declared tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 04: The CBSE 10th Result 2019 is expected to be declared tomorrow. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Reports now state that the results would be declared on Sunday, May 5. The examination was conducted on March 29.

This year there have been several rumours about the date and time of the results. There were rumours that the results would be declared by April 12. The board had to clarify that the reports were fake.

The board had begun the process early this year following a Delhi High Court order that stated that the board should keep in mind the schedule for the under graduate admission at the Delhi University. The online registrations at the Delhi University would begin soon and the official date will be made known shortly. The results once declared will be available on cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE 10th Result 2019:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View your results

Download results

Take a printout