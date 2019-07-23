CBSE 10th compartment exam result 2019 to be declared this month

New Delhi, July 23: The CBSE 10th compartment exam result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The results would be declared in the online mode. The board usually declares the result in August. However this year it would be expected by the end of July itself.

The exam was conducted between July 2 and July 9 at 591 centres.

There is no official announcement on the exact date and hence students are advised to keep a close tab on the websites. The result once declared will be available on cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE 10th compartment exam result 2019:

Go to cbse.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout