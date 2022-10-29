Caught on camera: 17-year-old teenager stabbed to death for protesting sister's harassment in Delhi

New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 29: A 17-year-old teenager was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi's Patel Nagar area by two minors for allegedly protesting when his sister was harassed. The entire incident was caught on camera which has now gone viral on various social media platforms.

The video shows an argument broke out between two youths. During the scuffle, a third person is seen arriving at the spot with something in his hand and attacking the victim.

After the two assailants flee, a visibly faltering victim is seen taking out his mobile phone and ostensibly calling someone for help. He then collapses near a bike with the knife stuck on his back. The video also shows people watching the youth lying there but no one tries to help him.

A 17-year-old teenager was stabbed to death by two juveniles in front of his house in Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said.



The police have identified the victim as Manoj Kumar Negi, while the two accused were apprehended.#PatelNagar #Murder #Delhi #Viral #Shocking #Video pic.twitter.com/ZJ68XWTFMS — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) October 29, 2022

According to news agency PTI, the teen identified as Manoj Pandey was attacked near his home when he was returning from computer class. The report further mentioned that he was taken to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police received information about the stabbing at 9.22 pm on Friday. Manoj Kumar Negi of Kumau Gali in Baljeet Nagar was taken to Sardar Patel Hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

Both the juvenile assailants have been apprehended and the weapon of offence recovered, the police said.

Based on a statement from Negi's father, a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Chauhan said.

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 22:03 [IST]