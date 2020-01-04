  • search
    CAT 2019 score card released, direct link to download

    New Delhi, Jan 04: The CAT 2019 score card has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The CAT was conducted at the 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. Candidates with the highest percentile score would be eligible to appear for the interview round.

    It may be recalled that the answer key had been released in November 2019. The Indian Institutes of Management had conducted the computer based Common Admission Test 2019 on November 24 2019. The test was conducted in two sessions. The score card isavailable on iimcat.ac.in.

    Direct link to download: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/62128/login.html

    How to download CAT 2019 Result:

    • Go to iimcat.ac.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
