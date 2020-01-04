CAT 2019 Results to be declared today: How to check?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 04: CAT 2019 Results will be declared on Saturday around 5 pm by the Indian Institute of Management, IIM.

Once declared, students who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecard from the official CAT website.

CAT 2017, the result was declared on January 8, 2018, while last year, the result for CAT 2018 got released on January 5, 2019.

Going by this, we can expect that CAT 2018 result could be declared by January 4 and 5.

IIMs will make available on their websites the list of candidates shortlisted for the final selection round after CAT 2019 result declaration.

Candidates may also be intimidated about scorecard release through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

How to download CAT 2019 result and scorecard?

Visit the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in

Enter the login details in the CAT 2019 result link

If the results are out, the text at the top of the screen will say 'CAT 2019 scorecard is now available for download'.

In the same screen on the right side, there will be a section saying 'Click here to download' and right below that there will be a clickable button 'Scorecard for CAT 2019'. Click on it.

Now you can view and download your CAT 2019 scorecard.

Please remember that after downloading your CAT 2019 Rank card, you should take print of the CAT Result 2019 as it contains your scaled and percentile scores.