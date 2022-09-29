Canada to recognize November as 'Hindu Heritage Month'

New Delhi, Sep 29: Celebrating the contributions of Hindu-Canadians in various fields, Canada will now recognized November as the 'Hindu Heritage Month'. The decision was unanimously supported and voted for by the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the defence minister of Canada, Anita Anand, who is of an Indian-origin, expressed happiness and said, "Today, the House of Commons voted unanimously to recognize November as Hindu Heritage Month in Canada! Each November, we will recognize the contributions of Hindu-Canadians to the social, political and cultural fabric of our country."

Another Indian-origin voice, Chandra Arya, an MP from the ruling Liberal Party representing Nepean in the Ottawa, said the decision historic and also said that it was long overdue.

In a thread of tweets, Arya said, "Historic: House of Commons unanimously passed my Private Members Motion to proclaim every year November as the national Hindu Heritage Month This is a long overdue Canadian recognition of contributions of Hindu Heritage to the mankind and of Hindu-Canadians to our country."

Arya also said that this will motivate Hindu-Canadians to continue on their growth path in Canada and reach further higher levels in all spheres of Canadian society.

It's to be noted that such kind of heritage months are already in Canada.

May is observed as Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, October as Canadian Islamic History Month and April as Sikh Heritage Month.

