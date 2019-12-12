  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAB: Pak Hindu family in Delhi names newborn Nagrikta

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: A Pakistani Hindu family residing in a resettlement colony in the national capital on Wednesday named their newborn daughter "Nagrikta" as Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

    CAB: Pak Hindu family in Delhi names newborn Nagrikta

    Her grandmother Meera Das (40) told PTI that the baby was born on Monday and the family decided to name her "Nagrikta" anticipating the bill would clear the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

    Das herself observed a fast praying for the passage of the bill in the Lower House. The family left their home in Pakistan's Hyderabad and came to India in 2011. The makeshift tents and unplastered walls with metal roofs in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tila area are home to about 750 Pakistani Hindus who fled the neighbouring country to seek refuge.

    Many others live in resettlement colonies in Rohini Sector 9 and 11, Adarsh Nagar and near the Signature Bridge.

    The bill seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014 facing persecution.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment bill new delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 8:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue