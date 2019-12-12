CAB: Pak Hindu family in Delhi names newborn Nagrikta

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 11: A Pakistani Hindu family residing in a resettlement colony in the national capital on Wednesday named their newborn daughter "Nagrikta" as Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Her grandmother Meera Das (40) told PTI that the baby was born on Monday and the family decided to name her "Nagrikta" anticipating the bill would clear the Rajya Sabha hurdle.

Das herself observed a fast praying for the passage of the bill in the Lower House. The family left their home in Pakistan's Hyderabad and came to India in 2011. The makeshift tents and unplastered walls with metal roofs in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tila area are home to about 750 Pakistani Hindus who fled the neighbouring country to seek refuge.

Many others live in resettlement colonies in Rohini Sector 9 and 11, Adarsh Nagar and near the Signature Bridge.

The bill seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014 facing persecution.