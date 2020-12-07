CA Foundation Exam Postponed: Check Dates, Venue, Timings

Chandra Grahan 2020: Is Lunar Eclipse harmful during pregnancy? Know myths and facts

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA foundation Paper 1 Exam has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination paper-1 that was scheduled to be held December 8 now postponed to December 13, 2020 due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.

(ICAI) has announced that Foundation Examination shall now be held on 13th December 2020 at the same venue timings i.e, 2 PM to 5 PM.

It is notified for general information that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination, Paper 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting scheduled to be held on 8th December 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM (IST) stands rescheduled.

Admit Cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date. However, the ICAI clarified that the schedule of examinations notified vide Notification No.13 CA(Exam)/N/2020 dated 21 August 2020 shall remain unchanged.