Buddhist circuit tourist train: IRCTC offers tour to Gaya, Nalanda, Lumbini; check details

New Delhi, Aug 05: Have you ever visited Bodh Gaya? The Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train will let you know Buddha closely and discover the path of enlightenment. IRCTC offers 8-day tour to Delhi, Bodh Gaya, Rajgir and Nalanda, Varanasi, Lumbini, Kushinagar Sravasti and Agra.

The departure dates for the journey: September 21, October 5, 19, November 2, 16, 30, and December 14, 28.

Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: Package prices

•AC- First Class

165 $ per night

1155 $ full tour

•AC-2 Tier

135 $ per night

945 $ full tour

•AC- First Coupe

165 $ per night

1305 $ full tour

Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train: Brief Tour Itinerary

Day 1: Delhi - Gaya (990 kms)

Assemble at the Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. Board the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train

Departure of the train for Gaya.

Dinner on board & proceed to Gaya.

Day 2: Gaya - Bodhgaya (16 kms)

Early morning tea, Wash & Change & breakfast On-Board.

Arrive at Gaya. Depart to Bodhgaya by coach.

Check-in at the hotel. Lunch and relax.

Sightseeing of Bodhgaya including Mahabodhi Temple & Niranjana River. Continue sightseeing of Thai Temple, Japanese Temple, Buddha Statue.

Dinner & overnight stay at the hotel.

Day 3: Bodhgaya - Nalanda - Rajgir - Gaya - Varanasi

Breakfast at the hotel.

Check Out and proceed to Rajgir by coach.

Arrival at Rajgir. Sightseeing of Rajgir including Bimbimsara Jail, Gridhakut hill &Venuvan.

Lunch at the hotel.

Proceed to Nalanda for sightseeing covering ruins of world famous Nalanda University & Nalanda Museum.

Proceed to Gaya Railway Station.

Arrival at Gaya Railway Station and board the train.

Dinner on board & proceed to Varanasi.

Day 4: Varanasi - Sarnath - Nautanwa

Early morning tea on-board and arrival at Varanasi. Breakfast onboard.

Disembark the train and proceed to visit Sarnath (10 kms) for sightseeing of Dhamekh Stupa, Sarnath Museum, Ashokan Pillar and Mulgandha Kuti Vihar.

Check in at Hotel for Lunch, wash and change.

Visit River Ganges Ghat for evening Aarti. Return to the Railway Station.

Dinner on board & proceed to Nautanwa for visit to Lumbini, Nepal.

Day 5: Nautanwa - Lumbini

Early morning tea followed by Breakfast onboard.

Arrival at Nautanwa Railway station. Proceed by coach to Lumbini, Nepal. (Tourists to keep their passport and Visa ready. In case Nepal visa not issued visa fees to be kept ready also along with passport size photographs).

Check-in at hotel. Lunch at hotel.

Sight-seeing of Lumbini including Maya Devi Temple and Ashokan Pillar.

Dinner and overnight stay at the hotel.

Day 6: Lumbini - Kushinagar - Gorakhpur

Breakfast at the hotel.

Check-out of the hotel and proceed to Kushinagar by coach.

Arrive Kushinagar. Proceed for lunch at the hotel.

After lunch visit Mahaparinirvan Temple, Rambhar Stupa, Mata Kutir Temple and other sites.

Depart to Gorakhpur by coaches.

Arrival at Gorakhpur Railway Station. Depart to Balrampur by Buddhist Train.

Dinner on board & proceed to Balrampur for visit to Sravasti.

Day 7: Balrampur - Sravasti - Balrampur - Agra

Arrival at Balrampur Railway station.

Early morning tea On-Board.

Departure by coach to Sravasti (15kms).

Arrival at the Hotel. Wash & change and breakfast. Sight-seeing of Jetvana Vihara, Pakki Kuti and Sehat Mahet.

Lunch at the hotel. Free time.

Proceed to Balrampur Railway station.

Arrival at Balrampur Railway Station.

Proceed to Agra (450 kms). Dinner on board.

Day 8: Early morning tea and arrival at Agra City railway station.

Wash & change and breakfast On-Board.

Proceed for sight-seeing of the World famous Taj Mahal.

Proceed to the Agra Cantt. Railway Station.

Depart by train to New Delhi (220 kms). Lunch on board.

Evening Tea.

Arrival at Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.