BSP panchayat member Dilshad shot dead in Delhi's Batla house

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 4: A 35-year-old BSP panchayat member from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified men in southeast Delhi's Batla House on Monday, police said.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    BSP Panchayat Dilshad,BSP Member Shot Dead

    The deceased was identified as Dilshad, who was living in Jogha Bai Extension in Jamia Nagar, they said.

    Police were informed about the incident at 6.05 pm, following which Dilshad was rushed to Holy Family Hospital where he died during the course of treatment, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

    Local enquiry has revealed that two persons, who were wearing helmets and were on foot, fired four rounds at him, he said.

    Police said a case had been registered and investigation was underway.Dilshad is survived by wife, an eight-year-old daughter, two sons, aged seven years and seven months, respectively.

    He was involved in real estate business in Okhla and was also connected to the Bahujan Samaj Party in Meerut, police said.

    It is suspected that the murder was a fallout of personal enmity, they said.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 3:13 [IST]
