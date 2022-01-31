YouTube
    BSEB Class 12 exams 2022 starts tomorrow: Download time table

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will hold the state board Class 12 exams starting tomorrow, February 1. More details are available on the official website.

    The first shift will be held between 9.30 am and 12.45 pm, while the second shift would be between 1.45 pm and 5 pm. The BSEB Class 12 exams 2022 will begin with the Mathematics and Hindi papers. This would be followed by Physics and English on February 2.

    Students would get an addition 15 minutes cool off period to read the question paper and analyse it. The BSEB Class 12 2022 admit card has already been released and it can be downloaded on the official website. For more details log in to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    BSEB Class 12 exams 2022: Time Table

    Date

    Morning (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

    Afternoon (1:45 pm to 5 pm)

    February 1

    Maths

    Hindi

    February 2

    Physics

    English

    February 3

    Chemistry

    Geography, Agriculture

    February 4

    English (105/124, 205/223)

    Elective Subject Trade paper 1

    February 7

    Biology

    Political Science, Business Studies

    February 8

    Hindi (106/125, 206/224)

    Economics

    February 9

    Language papers

    Psychology, Entrepreneurship

    February 10

    Music, Foundation Course

    Home Science, Elective Subject Trade paper 2

    February 11

    Sociology, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3

    NRB Papers

    February 12

    Accountancy, Philosophy

    MB Maithili, Alt. English

    February 14

    Language Papers

    Vocational papers

    Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:32 [IST]
    X