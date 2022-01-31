BSEB Class 12 exams 2022 starts tomorrow: Download time table

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will hold the state board Class 12 exams starting tomorrow, February 1. More details are available on the official website.

The first shift will be held between 9.30 am and 12.45 pm, while the second shift would be between 1.45 pm and 5 pm. The BSEB Class 12 exams 2022 will begin with the Mathematics and Hindi papers. This would be followed by Physics and English on February 2.

Students would get an addition 15 minutes cool off period to read the question paper and analyse it. The BSEB Class 12 2022 admit card has already been released and it can be downloaded on the official website. For more details log in to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Class 12 exams 2022: Time Table

Date Morning (9:30 am to 12:45 pm) Afternoon (1:45 pm to 5 pm) February 1 Maths Hindi February 2 Physics English February 3 Chemistry Geography, Agriculture February 4 English (105/124, 205/223) Elective Subject Trade paper 1 February 7 Biology Political Science, Business Studies February 8 Hindi (106/125, 206/224) Economics February 9 Language papers Psychology, Entrepreneurship February 10 Music, Foundation Course Home Science, Elective Subject Trade paper 2 February 11 Sociology, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3 NRB Papers February 12 Accountancy, Philosophy MB Maithili, Alt. English February 14 Language Papers Vocational papers

