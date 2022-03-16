BSEB 12th result 2022 releasing today at this time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Mar 16: The BSEB 12th result 2022 is likely to be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Reports say that the BSEB 12th result 2022 will be released today by 3 pm.

The board had completed the evaluation process on March 8 itself and it was confirmed by the officials that the BSEB is conducting the interviews of the toppers. This went on till March 15.

"The result preparation process is on, it's too early to say when intermediate exam result will be announced. Will notify the result date, once confirmed," BSEB spokesperson, Rajeev Dwivedi told Careers360 earlier this week. The BSEB 12th result 2022 once declared will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

How to download BESEB 12th result 2022:

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View your results

Download results

Take a printout

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 8:27 [IST]