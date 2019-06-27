BRAOU ET 2019 result declared, direct link to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 27: The BRAOU ET 2019 result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The Dr B R Ambedkar Open University had conducted the entrance test for undergraduate degree courses on June 17. This is a state level exam for which candidates from all over India could apply. This exam is taken by candidates who have not passed in the intermediate or the equivalent exams. The results are available on braou.ac.in.

How to check BRAOU ET 2019 result

Go to braou.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter hall ticket number

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout