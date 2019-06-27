Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
BRAOU ET 2019 result declared, direct link to check
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 27: The BRAOU ET 2019 result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.
The Dr B R Ambedkar Open University had conducted the entrance test for undergraduate degree courses on June 17. This is a state level exam for which candidates from all over India could apply. This exam is taken by candidates who have not passed in the intermediate or the equivalent exams. The results are available on braou.ac.in.
How to check BRAOU ET 2019 result
- Go to braou.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter hall ticket number
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout