    BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020: Apply for 221 Civil Judge posts before March 28

    By
    |

    Patna, Mar 12: BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 has invited application for the posts of 221 Civil Judge Vacancy 2020 for LLB pass candidates.

    Post Name: Civil Judge

    No Of Vacancy: 221

    Educational Qualification

    Graduate in Law form recognized University.

    Age Limit: 22 to 35 years

    Application Fee

    For general candidates: 600/-

    For SC / ST/PH/ Women Candidates of Bihar: 150/-

    Important Dates BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020

    Starting Date for Registration Of Online Application: 12 March 2020

    Last Date for Registration Of Online Application: 28 March 2020

    Last Date for Application fee: 03 April 2020

    Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: 13 April 2020

    Job Location: Bihar

    Thursday, March 12, 2020, 16:21 [IST]
    X