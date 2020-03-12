Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020: Apply for 221 Civil Judge posts before March 28
Patna, Mar 12: BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 has invited application for the posts of 221 Civil Judge Vacancy 2020 for LLB pass candidates.
Post Name: Civil Judge
No Of Vacancy: 221
Educational Qualification
Graduate in Law form recognized University.
Age Limit: 22 to 35 years
Application Fee
For general candidates: 600/-
For SC / ST/PH/ Women Candidates of Bihar: 150/-
Important Dates BPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020
Starting Date for Registration Of Online Application: 12 March 2020
Last Date for Registration Of Online Application: 28 March 2020
Last Date for Application fee: 03 April 2020
Last Date for Submission Of Online Application: 13 April 2020
Job Location: Bihar