Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019: 182 vacancies open, check eligibility for clerk post

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 04: Bombay High Court Recruitment 2019: Bombay High Court has notified the recruitment of the posts of clerk. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 June 2019.

Bombay High Court Vacancy Details

Clerk - 182 Posts

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 3 June 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 17 June 2019

Age limit

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit for general category candidates is 38 years and not more than 43 years in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class or Special Backward Class specified for the time being by the Government of Maharashtra.

In addition to the above eligibility criteria, the candidate must have adequate knowledge of Marathi language.

Pay Scale - Rs. 5,200/- -Rs. 20,200/- plus Rs. 1900/- allowances

Educational Qualification: Candidates having bachelor Degree in any stream/Law (Law Degree holders will be preferred) from any recognized Institute will be eligible for this post.

Typing & Computer Proficiency:

Candidates who have passed government Commercial Examination/Equivalent Examination conducted by bureau of Government Examination, Maharashtra State /ITI for English Typing Speed of 40 words per Minute.

Candidates having proficiency in Operation of Computer(Word Processors in windows & Linux M.S. Word, WordStar & Open Office Organization) and must have possessed Computer Certificate

Note: Candidates having Computer Operation Proficiency under the Maharashtra Universities Act,1994,Goa/Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education and various other Certificates likewise BIC,DOEACC,APTECH,NIIT,C_DAC,DATAPRO,SSI,BOSTON,CEDIT,MS-CIT will only be eligible for fulfilling the criteria of this recruitment.

Exam pattern

The eligible shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo screening/written test of 90 marks of one hour duration comprising of Objective type multiple choice questions on the following subjects :­

a. Marathi 10

b. English 20

c. General Knowledge 10

d. General Intelligence 20

e. Arithmetic 20

f. Computer 10

(Minimum passing marks 45)

Important instructions

The candidate shall submit the application online only in the prescribed format through the High Court website i.e. https://bombayhighcourt.nic.in within 15 days from the date of publication of advertisement in newspaper, after which the link will be disabled.

A candidate must have his/her latest passport size photograph and signature duly scanned in separate files in the .jpg/.jpeg format in such a manner that size of each file should not exceed 40 KB and shall attach the same at the appropriate places shown in the online application form.

Eligible candidate as per the detailed advertisement can apply from 03 June 2019 to 17 June 2019.

Procedure for filling the form as per the given advertisement is available on the website.

Candidate shall fill online application carefully and submit the same by pressing "I Agree" button. Thereafter, he/she cannot change/alter/edit/modify the information submitted by him/her in the online application. The Registry will not entertain any inquiry/grievance in that respect.

The Candidate shall take printout of duly filled in online application. The candidate should not send printout of duly filled in online application or any original or attested copies of the documents/ certificates at the stage of submitting application online.

The candidate shall produce the said printouts and copies of documents as and when directed by this office.

In case of submission of more than one online application by a candidate, his/her last application alongwith fees would only be considered.

Click here to know Instructions for filling up online application