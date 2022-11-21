Indian Railways to provide job letters for 35,000 posts by March

World COPD Day 2022: Know about the world's 3rd deadliest disease

As world celebrates 'healthy lungs' Day, Delhi breathes in 'Poor' air yet again

Delhi LG asks CM to remove DDDC chief Jasmine Shah for 'misusing office for politics'

The new normal?: Delhi’s air to be 'poor' or 'very poor' for the next few days

BJP releases 'sting' video, alleges top AAP leaders selling tickets for MCD polls

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 21: After Satyendra Jain's jail video became public, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday has now released another video of a sting and alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) top leaders were involved in selling party tickets for money ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra in a press conference said that key leaders of Arvind Kejriwal's party Gopal Rai, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and Saurabh Bhardwaj were involved in selling tickets for money.

स्टिंग मास्टर का एक और ऑपरेशन स्टिंग!



महाठग केजरीवाल और उनकी पूरी पार्टी भ्रष्टाचार के आकंठ में डूबी हुई है।



देखें, अरविंद केजरीवाल का भ्रष्टाचार मॉडल... pic.twitter.com/DlvWhoPBvp — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 21, 2022

The BJP cited a video of AAP member Bindu Sriram demanding a ticket from Ward 55 Rohini D in the MCD polls.

Explained: Why BJP remains undefeated in MCD polls for 15 years?

Sambit Patra alleged that Puneet Goyal, a close aide of Gopal Rai, and RR Pathania, communication in charge in Lok Sabha segment (north-west) were part of the cash for ticket row.

Patra also claimed that AAP has sold tickets to 110 out of the total 250 seats and taken money.

The Aam Aadmi Party has not responded on the allegations yet.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4. It has 250 wards. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 13:33 [IST]