YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    BJP president Nadda meets party's state in-charges

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 27: BJP president JP Nadda held a meeting with party's state in-charges on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen the organisation and prepare for 2024 general elections, sources said.

    This was Nadda's first meeting with the party's newly appointed state in-charges.

    BJP president JP Nadda
    BJP president JP Nadda

    Besides Nadda, BJP's general secretary (organisation) Santhosh was also present in the meeting that took place at the party headquarters here, they said.

    Wide-ranging discussions took place during the meeting on strengthening the organisation and preparing for 2024 elections, sources said.

    Former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP's general secretaries Arun Singh, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal were also present in the meeting.

    BJP chief Nadda on 2-day visit to poll-bound GujaratBJP chief Nadda on 2-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat

    Earlier this month, the BJP appointed Tawde as its new in-charge for Bihar, Rupani for Punjab and Deb for Haryana.

    BJP MP Harish Dwivedi will continue to be co-incharge for Bihar, the party had said.

    Bansal will act as a regional in-charge and will look after BJP's work in West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha, it had said.

    Party spokesperson Sambit Patra was named the coordinator for eight northeastern states while national secretary Rituraj Sinha was appointed the joint-coordinator, the BJP had said in a statement.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    jp nadda meeting

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X