Bihu 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes For Friends and Family

New Delhi, Apr 13: Amid COVID-19 second wave, Assam is all set to celebrate subdued but spirited Bihu festival, usher in the new year. Bihu, the festival of mirth and merriment time, which heralds the Assamese new year, is marked by celebrations that span the entire month across the state.

On this day, people after taking oil bath, visit elders, gifting bihuwan (gamosas), spring cleaning, singing husoris (songs) and dancing, an important part of Bohag Bihu, especially in urban areas.

Usually, Rongali or Bohag Bihu begins in mid-April and celebrations continue for several weeks, mainly concentrated in cultural functions. The prosperity and abundant endowment of nature in the Assam is rightly reflected in the spirit of Rongali Bihu.

Let's celebrate this Bihu with some warm messages:

May your life be as colorful and joyful as the festival of Bihu. Wish you a very Happy Bihu.

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed of doing during last year but didn't dare to do. Happy Bihu to you and your family!

May the festival of Bihu bring with it great hope, eagerness, and anticipation. Wishing you a year of joy, satisfaction, peace, and prosperity.

Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh.

Happy Bihu 2021!!!