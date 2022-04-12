Bihar Board 10th Matric Compartment result time table: Check date and timings

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Compartment Exam Schedule 2022 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exams will be held in two shifts. While the first would be between 9.30 am and 12.45 pm, the second would be between 1.45 pm and 4.30 pm. Students would be given 15 minutes reading time before the exams begin.

The Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Compartment Exams will be held between April 29 and April 30. As many as 4,326 students -- 2,107 boys and 2,219 girls will take the exams.

Matric Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/wexaCH7DtD — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 12, 2022

The intermediate result had been released on March 16, while the Matric results were out on March 31..

A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams this year.

Students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the class 10 exams. Candidates should also score minimum passing marks in all individual subjects.

Those who do not secure the minimum marks to pass in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental or supplementary exam. Last year the pass percentage in the BSEB Class 10 exam was 78.17 per cent. More details are available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 13:13 [IST]