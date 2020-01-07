Bharat Bandh: Update on January 8 ICAR NET exam

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 07: The ICAR NET will be held between January 8 and 10 2020. More details are available on the official website.

    The exam is held in 57 allied and agriculture disciplines. However in view of the national strike or Bharat Bandh called by the trade unions on January 8, tomorrow, the exam could be postponed. The exam would be postponed only if any unforeseen situation arises. In case of this the January 8 exam would be held on January 11.

    "Only in case of any unforeseen situation on 8th January, 2020 the exam scheduled for 8th January, 2020 will be held on 11th January, 2020," an official notification read.

    Bharat Bandh tomorrow: 25 crore people likely to participate

    The ICAR NET will be held in 32 exam centres and it would be computer based. The total marks is 150 and candidates should score a minimum of 75 per cent in order to qualify. The pass marks for the OBC and SC/ST Divyang categories is 67.5 per cent and 60 per cent respectively. The exams would be held in English as well as Hindi.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 8:06 [IST]
