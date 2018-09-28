  • search

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: Delhi Govt observes 'Shaheed Utsav'

    New Delhi, Sep 28: The Delhi government Thursday organised 'Shaheed Utsav' to remember the sacrifices and struggle of Indian freedom fighters on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, according to a statement.

    People pay homage floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Allahabad. PTI file photo
    The event was organised by the general administration department headed by AAP minister Gopal Rai.

    It stated that the function was attended by a large number of enthusiastic participants which included freedom fighters and families of the martyrs.

    Addressing the event, Rai, who is also labour minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, said youths must be "familiarised" with the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, it stated.

    "We have a lot to learn from Shaheed Bhagat Singh, because he always talked about equality, importance of education, languages and complete freedom," Rai said. Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907.

