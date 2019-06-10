  • search
    BECIL Recruitment 2019: 8th pass can apply, 11,000 vacancies available

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 10: There are a total of 11,000 vacancies under the BECIL Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

    The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), which is under the ministry of information and broadcasting has invited applications for 11,000 skilled and unskilled employees. The forms are available online and the last date to apply is June 24 2019. In order to apply a candidate under the general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

    For those under reserved category, the fee is Rs 250. The fee is non-refundable.

    Candidates who have passed the 8th standard exams and above can apply. The upper age limit is between 45 to 50 years. More details are available on becil.com.

    BECIL Recruitment 2019: How to apply:

    • Go to becil.com
    • Scroll down and click on careers
    • A new page will open
    • Click on registration form
    • Download the form
    • Candidates need to send application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational and/or experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN card, aadhar card and non-refundable registration fee addressed to 'Shri Awadhesh Pandit, Dy. General Manager (F&A), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida- 201307 Uttar Pradesh.'
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 8:16 [IST]
